USA Today out with its top 10 Autumn Festivals in the nation.

Making it to the top ten, Cambria’s Scarecrow Festival.

Those scarecrows will begin popping up around Cambria, October first.

Among the other events, Base Jumping Bridge Day in Fayetteville, West Virginia, October 15th. Fayetteville is also home to the annual Roadkill Cook-Off in September.

The only other California even mentioned is San Diego’s Old Town Dia de Los Muertos, which runs from October 29th to November 2nd.