In Sports 09.09.2022

High school football tonight has all three north county teams traveling out of town.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Porterville to take on Monache at Granite Hills high school.

Atascadero plays tomorrow afternoon at Alvarez high school in Salinas.

And the Templeton Eagles travel to Firebaugh to play the Eagles. Last night, many residents of Firebaugh traveled to Los Angeles to watch Josh Allen lead the Buffalo Bills over the LA Rams 31-10. Firebaugh’s own Josh Allen threw three touchdowns in the game.

Templeton coach Don Crow says he’s not surprised so many Firebaugh people drove to LA to see the game. The Templeton Eagles against the Firebaugh Eagles tonight in Firebaugh.

Josh Allen has no younger brothers on the team, which is good news for Templeton.

In Cross Country, a big meet tomorrow in Morro Bay. The meet that rocks is how they describe the Morro Bay invitational. 40 teams expected.

The varsity girls at 9:30.

Varsity boys at 10.

Then JV girls at 10:30

Etc. Until the frosh boys run at high noon.

Templeton’s Josh Bell won the Big Ditch Invitational last weekend in Arroyo Grande. He’ll be the one to watch tomorrow in Morro Bay.

The Morro Bay Invitational, the Meet that Rocks.