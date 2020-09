Finally some good news for you. You cannot get Covid-19 from a scarecrow. Especially if you wear a mask and stand at least six feet from the scarecrow.

As a result, Cambria’s 2020 Scarecrow Festival will go on as planned in October.

Organizers say, visitors and Cambrians alike can enjoy the tradition while still adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Again this year, there will be a few zombies mixed in with more traditional scarecrows.