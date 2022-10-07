School Board Appointees 10.07.2022

We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board.

Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.

Pennon moved to Atascadero from Los Alamos with his husband and three young kids. He works for Santa Barbara county department of social services and for the San Luis Obispo county department of social services as a parent liaison.

Kenny Enney is a Retired Marine Lt. Colonel who runs cattle on a ranch near San Miguel.