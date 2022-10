A Grover Beach man pleaded no contest to murdering an elderly retired history teacher.

42-year-old David Krause sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. He waived his right to a trial by jury.

Krause was arrested in 2021 and accused of killing 90-year-old Larry Ross, a retired history teacher and political activist.

Krause had recently been released from prison after being convicted of burglaries in 2016 and 2018.