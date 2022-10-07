Candidates Forum 10.07.2022

A school board candidates forum in Atascadero last night, held at the republican headquarters.

Four candidates for Atascadero school board:

Dan Hathaway, Rebecca Koznek, Scott Staton and Denise McGrew Kane.

And one candidate for Templeton school board: Jenifer Greniger.

They talked about reading, writing, math and the real issues facing local education today. How to deal with state-mandated programs in education. And the rights of parents to protect their children.

All five are conservative candidates for school board. Four in Atascadero. And Jennifer Greniger in Templeton.

They all agree this will be an important election for local schools throughout California.