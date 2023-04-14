School Board Candidates 04.14.2023

If you’ve driven around Paso Robles recently, you’ve seen all the campaign signs for the two candidates in the school board race.

Angela Hollander is the teacher’s union candidate. Teachers unions have donated more than 17 thousand dollars to her campaign.

Kenny Enny was selected by the previous school board to fill a vacancy on the board. Then, a school district employee circulated petitions to remove him under an obscure education code suggested by county school superintendent James Brescia.

One of the issues facing the district which has become an important aspect of the race.

The dismal test scores in the school district. Only 25% of graduating seniors at Paso Robles high school are proficient in math.

Candidates Angela Hollander and Kenny Enny, running for trustee of the Paso Robles school board.

The ballots were mailed out March 20th. Voters have until April 18th, next Tuesday, to return those ballots to the elections office.

30 thousand ballots were mailed out. The county clerk recorder Elaina Cano says they hope to have those ballots counted within several months.