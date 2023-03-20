School Board Election 03.20.2023

Today, ballots are scheduled to go out in the special election for the Paso Robles school board.

You may remember, the school board had to fill a vacant seat on the board, so they conducted interviews and selected Kenny Enny. Then, a woman who works at the district circulated petitions to have Enny removed. Thus, we’re having an election.

Two candidates in the race. Angela Hollander, who has the backing of the teachers union. And Kenny Enny, who has the backing of many who are concerned about the school district. Those are the two candidates. Angela Hollander and Kenny Enny.

The ballots go out today.

Those living in the Paso Robles school district have until April 18th to cast their vote.