Charles Paddock Zoo 04.11.2023

Community leaders in Atascadero and elsewhere in the county are talking about the future of the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Veterinarian Steve Robinson says that despite how some people perceive them, zoos make an important contribution to the planet. The zoos save and protect endangered species.

Steve Robinson and others are meeting to develop a long term plan for the Charles Paddock Zoo. More on that plan tomorrow here on KPRL. They are encouraging others to join the discussion.

More on that tomorrow.