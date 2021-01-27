School Board in San Fran Votes 1.27.2021

Last night, the San Francisco school board voted to rename 44 public schools. It’s a debate that’s being followed across the country.

Those 44 schools whose namesakes are thought, by many, to have dishonorable legacies.

Some of the campuses impacted are: Lowell High, Lincoln High, Washington High, Roosevelt Middle School, John Muir Elementary and Feinstein Elementary School.

Lincoln High because of Abe Lincoln’s treatment of Native Americans and Feinstein Elementary because of a Confederate flag issue while she was mayor.

These schools have until April to come up with a new name. It will be fascinating to see what new names they come up with.