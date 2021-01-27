Bay Theater in Morro Bay For Sale 1.27.2021

Morro Bay’s movie theater is for sale. The Bay Theater was built by the US military in 1940 to provide entertainment for sailors assigned to Morro Bay. It’s been owned by one family since 1975.

The 80-year old owner says she’s ready to sell the theater. It’s been closed since the governor’s stay at home order on December 6th.

The asking price is $1.3 million for the 380 seat single screen motion picture theater on Main street in downtown Morro Bay.

The town has inspired several movies which have played at the Bay Theater, including Dove, about a local man who sailed around the world in his youth in a small sailboat.

And more recently Finding Dory, an animated movie about a fish looking for relatives who turn out to be living in Morro Bay.

You may have seen those movies.