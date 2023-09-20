Segment of Highway 46 Closed in Kern County 9.20.2023

Caltrans announced yesterday that a long-term, full closure of highway 46 near Lost Hills will take place starting Monday, October 2nd.

Highway 46 will be closed just west of Lost Hills road to west of Brown Material road. Two posted detours for traffic coming from or headed to the Paso Robles area will be available, which use highway 41 or highway 33 around the closure area.

The closure is part of construction for the highway 46 widening project, and is expected to remain closed until mid-November.