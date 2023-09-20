Upcoming Atascadero Fire Friday Hosts the Jump Jax 9.20.2023

The city of Atascadero’s next First Friday event will take place on October 6th in downtown Atascadero starting at 5:30 pm.

The evening’s entertainment will feature the Jump Jax, a dynamic quartet in front of historic city hall. The Jump Jax infuses classic jump blues, swing, soul, and rockabilly with their own unique twist.

First Friday will also feature the October Sip & Shop event, presented by the Atascadero chamber of commerce. Attendees can sample wine, beer, cider, and treats from over 15 downtown Atascadero businesses.

Tickets for the Sip & Shop event can be purchased at: atascaderochamber.org until October 6th. Complimentary tours of historic city hall will also be offered by the Atascadero historical society.

Two more First Friday events will be taking place in 2023, on November 3rd and December 1st.