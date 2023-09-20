SLO Police Make Arrest For Felony Weapon Offenses & Warrants 9.20.2023

A San Luis Obispo police officer was patrolling the 1500 block of Madonna road at around 2:36 yesterday morning.

According to a release by the city’s police department, the officer attempted to stop a person on a motorcycle for two vehicle code violations, but the rider accelerated and rode into the interior of a nearby apartment complex. After the officer attempted to search the area for the person, he was found running through the complex and taken into custody.

The release says he was identified as 42-year-old Bryan Dugan, and he was in possession of body armor and a fully loaded extended handgun magazine. Officers also found a loaded non-serialized glock handgun during a search of the apartment complex grounds.

Dugan, who has had several prior violent felony convictions, was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple felony charges.