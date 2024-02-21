Several Roads Closed in Paso Robles 02.21.2024

Clearer skies are on the forecast for today and the rest of this week.

Several roads in Paso Robles, however, remain closed. Penman Springs road from Union to Linne is closed. North River road is closed from Estrella to Wellsona, as well as at the river crossing.

Airport road’s crossing at the Estrella river continues to remain closed. Between San Miguel and Paso Robles, San Marcos road is closed from Nacimiento Lake drive to the US 101 and Wellsona road.

Other roads in the county may remain closed as well. Road closure statuses can be found on the county’s website under the public works department services.