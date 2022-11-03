Shandon Shooting 11.03.2022

Not much new to report in the shooting Halloween night in Shandon.

No arrests reported, although the investigation into the shooting incident continues.

An unidentified 15-year-old boy was shot around ten Monday night. He was reportedly shot in the stomach and he’s recovering. The boy was standing with a group of youths when an unknown assailant opened fire.

Although the victim has not been publicly identified, he is described as a good kid who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The investigation into the Halloween shooting continues.