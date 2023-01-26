Roads Impacted by Recent Storms 01.26.2023

Several roads in the north county still impacted by the recent winter storms.

One way traffic control in effect on highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

And highway one remains closed north of Ragged Point.

Tomorrow, Caltrans and the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services will conduct three convoys through the closure to get food and medication to the people who are trapped by those slides.

The convoys will be conducted tomorrow at eight, twelve noon and four in the afternoon from the closure on the south end up to Lime Kiln and back.