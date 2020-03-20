Shelter at Home 3.20.2020

Today is the first full day of shelter at home assemblyman Jordan Cunningham says this is different from Shelter in Place. Shelter at home means people only leave home for essential services. Today is the first full day of the new state policy.

Governor Gavin Newsom says it’s not likely children will be going back to school soon. In Paso Robles school district, a letter going out to staff indicating that distance learning will begin Monday, March 23rd. They’ve been working on it this week.

Assembly Jordan Cunningham talks about life during Shelter at Home in San Luis Obispo county. He says people can spend more time at home with the family. Which sounds pretty idyllic. But it’s not the reality for people who own small businesses, or who have lost their jobs.

Playing catch with your kids is not so fun if you don’t have any money for food. Or if you know that rent is do on your business property and your business is closed.

03-19-20 NR-Shelter At Home Guidelines

Signed-Proclamation-of-Local-Emergency-1