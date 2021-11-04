Sheriff Awards Ceremony 11.04.2021

A moving awards ceremony yesterday morning at the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office for the heroic efforts of deputies, retired deputies and citizens. Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his staff gave out awards to officers who saved lives, and risked their own in their efforts.

Even Sheriff Parkinson agreed, their accomplishments are amazing. The sheriff handed out numerous awards for life saving and meritorious service.

Deputy Cliff Pacas was given a medal of valor for his role in protecting his partner, deputy Nicholas Dreyfus, who was struck by the shooter in downtown Paso Robles. They were the two officers who arrived at 10th and Riverside after reports of an active shooter. 26-year-old Mason Lira of Visalia opened fire, shooting deputy Dreyfus in the face. Deputy Pacas protected his partner and the community, returning fire and defending the perimeter.

Lira ultimately shot and wounded four officers. He was killed in a shoot out several days later in the Salinas riverbed after refusing to surrender.

More than a dozen officers and citizens were honored at yesterday’s ceremony at the sheriff’s department. Some were honored several times, particularly deputy Jacob Henry, who saved several people’s lives in the last year in the north county.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson referred to deputy Henry as the “Michael Phelps” of the awards ceremony. His life saving efforts with people suffering from overdoses saved lives. He received four awards at yesterday’s ceremony.

About fifty people attended the awards ceremony including family of those receiving recognition and members of the media.