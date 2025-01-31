Templeton Fire Dept Responds to Structure Fire Thursday Morning 1.31.2025

The Templeton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire yesterday morning at around 7:25 am.

A release by the fire department says the occupants reported the incident at 1220 Bennett Way; units arrived to find a double wide modular home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage and front door.

The fire department managed to contain the fire in about half an hour. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two cats perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.