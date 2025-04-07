Shoulder Closures in Cambria Due to Vegetation Management Project 4.07.2025

On Tuesday, April 8th, the shoulders in each direction on highway 1 in Cambria, between Burton drive and Ardath drive, will be closed.

Closures will last from 7:30 am until 3:30 pm, with electronic message boards present to alert the public.

The closures are due to a unique vegetation management project technology known as a Burn Bot.

The Burn Bot can create buffers between areas of dry brush and nearby homes and businesses, reducing the risk of a fire and eliminating vegetation adjacent to the highway.