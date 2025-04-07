Thousands Gather in SLO Opposing President Donald Trump 4.07.2025

On Saturday afternoon, around 5 thousand people gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo to protest President Donald Trump as part of the national “hands off!” movement.

Guest speakers also gave speeches in front of the courthouse, including congressman Salud Carbajal, assemblymember Dawn Addis, and San Luis Obispo mayor Erica Stewart.

Parts of Monterey street in downtown San Luis Obispo were closed as a result of the gathering.

More protests from the “hands off!” movement are planned for this weekend across the state.