Sidebar Stories 6.12.2020

The entire active shooter event raises other questions about the people living in the Salinas river bed.

Is it wise for a city to allow people to live anonymously in the river bed close to downtown? What are the health and safety risks to the entire community?

Mason Lira had two pistols stolen recently in a commercial burglary in San Luis Obispo.

What other criminals or social deviants are living in squalor in the river bed?

Mayor Steve Martin has defended the rights of those people to live in the river bed, but what are the consequences to the community?

The cost both in human life and financial expense to the city for this recent active shooter event is profound. Hopefully, the city leadership will look for lessons from it.