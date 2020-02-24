Sinsheimer Arson by Minors 2.24.2020

Just after midnight early Sunday morning, four minors were caught in the act of trying to set playground equipment on fire at San Luis Obispo’s Sinsheimer park.

Police received calls of fireworks just after midnight near Sinsheimer school. When a police officer arrived he saw the playground structure burning, and four people running away. The city fire department responded and put the fire out before it spread to other structures. Two of the four minors were caught immediately. Two others fled on foot, but were caught nearby. Their names have not been released because of their age.

The $1.1 million playground opened in 2017. It’s been vandalized on two previous occasions.