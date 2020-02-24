Other Stories This Monday 2.24.2020

Bernie sanders celebrates his victory in the Nevada caucuses. The avowed socialist winning by double digits. In San Antonio, Texas, Bernie says his victory features a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition. He says the coalition will sweep the country. Texas has its primary coming up next Tuesday. Same as California.

The average price of gas remains steady in the US at $2.53 cents a gallon. That average is 9 cents more than one year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.54 per gallon in San Diego.