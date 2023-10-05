SLO Children’s Museum Adults Only Fundraiser 10.05.2023

The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum will hold its annual fundraiser Friday, October 13th.

The fundraiser’s theme, “Night At The (Children’s) Museum”, asks its guests to come dressed as their favorite character from the movies, and enjoy an evening of dancing, exploring, playing, bidding, dining, and wine-ing.

You can get tickets for this adults-only fundraising event for $125 online at the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum website. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is grateful to all of its sponsors and supporters.