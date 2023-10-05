SLO PD Arrest Man On Several Charges 10.05.2023

Early this week, police in San Luis Obispo were dispatched to the railroad tracks near Palm and Monterey, responding to reports of a reckless driver.

Police arrived to find a vehicle without a driver stuck on the railroad tracks. The suspect was later identified and found at the 700 block of Higuera. 43-year-old Michael Anthony Grosso was arrested for providing false identification, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and criminal threats against an officer.

The following day, police received a call from a business on the 700 block of Higuera, reporting that Grosso had been inside the store prior to his arrest and had left his backpack behind. Officers found a non-serialied “ghost” handgun inside of the backpack.

Grosso has prior convictions for violent felonies and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple charges.