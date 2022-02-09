SLO Co Covid Update 02.09.2022

The weekly report on covid in the county released yesterday. They say ten people with covid died. The health department does not share other health issues bothering those people.

They do provide their ages. One death was between 30-49. One 50-64. Five deaths were 65-84. And three deaths in 85 and over.

Despite the fatalities, the county health department says the latest surge is waning. Hospitalization, daily new cases and active cases, are all falling.

But again, in San Luis Obispo county, the mandate on wearing masks continues.