San Luis Obispo county reports 412 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday. That puts the county over the 3,000 active cases.

No additional deaths reported.

So far, 95 people have died with coronavirus. The average age of those people who died is over 85.

Meanwhile, the FDA approves a new at home Covid-19 test.

It is expected to be available shortly. The cost about $30. It would not require a prescription.