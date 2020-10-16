United Airlines 10.16.2020

Meanwhile, the economic impact of the government imposed shutdown continues to shake the economy.

United Airlines says that 2,700 corporate jobs cut since the shutdown began will not return.

CEO Scott Kirby says the airlines is beginning to see the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

But they expect air travel to plateau at around half of last year’s levels.

Last month, United said it would lay off 1400 management and administrative employees.

Earlier this year, 1300 employees left voluntarily after the government imposed shut-down was implemented in mid-March.