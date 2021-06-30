SLO Co Covid Update 6.30.2021

San Luis Obispo county health department adds only 34 new coronavirus cases over the past week.

There are now 46 active cases in the county. 39 people are recovering at home. 7 are hospitalized. Three of those hospitalized are in intensive care units.

Since they began tracking covid cases last spring, just over 21 thousand people had the virus and recovered.

No new deaths reported. The death count holds steady at 261 out of a San Luis Obispo county population of about 285 thousand people. The average age of those with coronavirus who died is reported to be over 85.

To get tested or to get a shot visit emergencyslo.org.