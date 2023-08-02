SLO County Launches New Countywide Evacuation Zones 08.02.2023

The San Luis Obispo county Office of Emergency Services has launched new countywide evacuation zones.

The zones are intended for emergencies that require large-scale evacuations, and allow the public to easily identify if they are in an area under an evacuation warning. The OES is encouraging residents to “know your evacuation zone” as part of the launch, saying that knowing your zone in advance will save valuable time during an emergency if you are told to evacuate.

Emergency officials will utilize notification methods such as wireless emergency alerts and reverse 911 to notify residents which zones are affected. More information can be found at: readyslo.org.