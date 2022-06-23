SLO County Elections 06.23.2022

Another day, another ballot count.

Yesterday the county clerks office counted 6,783 ballots. That leaves 17,343 votes to be counted.

A few minor changes.

First, supervisor Bruce Gibson’s lead over his challengers drops below 50%. He how has 49.3% of the vote, which would mean he will face the second place finisher in the general election. That’s if his lead is under 50%.

As of yesterday afternoon, Dr. Bruce Jones lead the challengers with 18.7% of the vote. Geof Auslen has 17.1% of the vote.

The retired orthopedic surgeon and chair of the Templeton Advisory Group leads Auslen by 226 votes.

In the other supervisors races, Jimmy Pauding’s lead is eroding, but he still has 55% of the vote to Lynn Compton’s 45%.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg leads Stacy Korsgaaden by a wide margin.

The elections office will not count any votes today, they are scheduled to resume counting ballots tomorrow, and maybe wrap up next week.