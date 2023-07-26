SLO County Implements Program to Increase Efficiency 07.26.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo unveiled a new program and strategy yesterday, aimed at streamlining services, increasing efficiency, and saving taxpayers money.

Supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Jimmy Paulding joined county administrative officer John Nilon in unveiling the county’s commitment to the Lean Six Sigma Program. The program is a combination Lean Management and Six Sigma, focusing on identifying the root cause of inefficiencies in organizations, and in turn working to improve and control efficiency.

Lean Six Sigma has several levels of certifications for knowledge and skills, and the county says a “master black belt” will serve as a consultant to help the county initiate and implement the program through all departments.

John Nilon also said he implemented Lean Six Sigma in Kern county when he worked there as CAO, and credited it with saving departments time, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in Kern county.