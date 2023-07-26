Shoulder Closure on Highway 1 in San Simeon 07.26.2023

The shoulders of the southbound and northbound lanes of highway 1 in San Simeon near Vista Del Mar will be closed until September.

All lanes are expected to remain open during this time as a Caltrans contractor, Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, completes a highway improvement project to enhance bicycle safety. Caltrans also said that crews will be installing bike route signs and replacing an asphalt concrete dike and rumble strip, and that the overside drain at the south end of the project will be modified, too.

The project is estimated to cost about one million dollars.