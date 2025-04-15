SLO County Man Arrested For Felony Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material 4.15.2025

A San Luis Obispo resident was arrested late last week for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The San Luis Obispo police department announced this arrest in a release yesterday morning. The release says this came after an investigation that lasted several months, in partnership with other agencies that investigate child sexual abuse material online.

Following an investigation of several cyber tips by large service providers, police arrested 28-year-old Ivan Cobarrubias of San Luis Obispo, and obtained a search warrant for his residence on the 1200 block of Murray street.

He was arrested for several felony charges, including possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material, possession of matter depicting minor engaging in sexual conduct, and images depicting minors engaging in sexual conduct portraying sadism and masochism.