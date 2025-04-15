Paso Robles Police Department Holding DUI Checkpoint Saturday Night 4.15.2025

DUI checkpoint press release 4-19-25

The Paso Robles police department announced they will be holding a DUI checkpoint this Saturday, April 19th, from 6 pm to 2 am at an undisclosed location in the city.

Locations are chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, the department says.

The Paso police department also reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some medications and over the counter drugs, as well as marijuana can cause impairment.

Drivers charged with first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.