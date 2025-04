Meadowlark Road Closure Letter Submittal 1- Dry Utility Meadowlark Closure

Meadowlark road will be closed to through traffic starting April 16th, and lasting until the 17th.

Traffic will need to reroute to Airport or Hanson road during this time.

The closure is for dry utility improvements, as part of the Vinedo/Olsen Ranch developments.

Signage will be in place to guide motorists to detours.