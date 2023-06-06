SLO County Non-Profit Receives Grant 06.06.2023

Lumina Alliance, has received a $600,000 grant funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support violence prevention in San Luis Obispo County schools.

The funds are intended to be used to expand parenting, healthy relationships, and sexual health education in local elementary, middle, and high schools over the next 5 years.

In collaboration with the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, Lumina Alliance will support parents, caregivers, and youth by providing them with the tools necessary to prevent sexual and intimate partner violence before it starts through three innovative programs.

According to the CDC, 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men will experience sexual assault, physical violence, or stalking in their lifetimes and for most, that violence begins during their teenage years.

Lumina Alliance staff say promoting healthy, respectful, and non-violent relationships makes a huge difference in protecting children from experiencing or perpetrating violence when they get older.

For more information about Lumina Alliance Prevention programs, visit lumina alliance.org