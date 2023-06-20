SLO Hires New Assistant City Manager 06.20.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo has ended its three month search for a new assistant city manager.

Current Arroyo Grande city manager Whitney McDonald will serve as the new assistant city manager for San Luis Obispo, beginning August 14th.

In her new position, McDonald will oversee the city’s community services group, which includes departments of public work, utilities, community development, and parks and recreation.

Current assistant city manager Shelly Stanwyck will retire after serving the city for nearly 23 years.