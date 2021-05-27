Salinas Riverbed Signs 5.27.2021

Paso Robles city officials recently posted signs in the Salinas riverbed warning people of the extreme fire danger and telling them not to camp in the riverbed.

Meanwhile in Morro Bay, a large section of an illegal homeless camp is cleared out. The camp was home to about 30 homeless transients near the old PG and E power plant. The private property lies between the old power plant and those softball fields next to Motel 6. The property is owned by the Texas based energy company which bought the power plant.

Vistra Energy Corporation bulldozed the area beginning Monday morning. The homeless gathered up their belongings and scattered. They left behind clothing, trash, tents, human waste, needles and other drug paraphernalia. The homeless have been camping on the private property owned by Vistra Energy for several years.

One homeless camper said that the Morro Bay police department came out many times and warned them that they would be removed. But it never happened, so they stayed.