SLO County Supervisors 07.12.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting this morning at the county government center beginning at nine. On the consent agenda, item #17. Human resources items.

“Submittal of a resolution approving wage and benefit changes for unrepresented employees, including certain benefit changes for the board of supervisors all districts.”

So that’s on the consent agenda.

It was there before, but it was pulled because supervisor John Peschong was not present at the meeting.

An issue facing the county is a projected fifteen million dollar budget shortfall next year (supervisors approved the pay raise).