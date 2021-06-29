SLO County Supervisors 6.29.2021

No San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting today. Last week, the supervisors met in the open for the first time in some 14 months.

One of the hot topics, the selection of a new county clerk recorder. Tommy Gong resigned and will be leaving the position in a few weeks to relocate to the Bay Area to be nearer relatives.

One man has already stepped forward asking to fill the position. Attorney Stewart Jenkins previously served as commissioner on the Port San Luis harbor district

Jenkins says he wants to serve as county clerk recorder. He will be our guest on Sound Off, Monday, July 12th. That’s at 12:30 that Monday afternoon.