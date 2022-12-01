SLO Election Update 12.01.2022

County clerk recorder Elaina Cano out with a report yesterday.

Cano says she will start the final ballot count on Wednesday, December 7th. At the end of that count, she’ll announce the winners in the supervisors race between incumbent Bruce Gibson, and challenger, Dr. Bruce Jones. Same for school board races in Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles. Several races too close to call at this point.

Cano says she discovered a box of 332 ballots in the county government building. Those ballots may have been counted.

Voters who did not sign their ballots have until December fifth to return correction letters. About 950 voters have been contacted by the county clerk recorder’s office.