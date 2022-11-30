SLO Elections 11.30.2022

The drama continues at the county elections office.

County clerk recorder is accused of ordering election observers out of the viewing area in an apparent violation of state law. Then she discovered an additional 332 provisional ballots. They were allegedly discovered at the county building in San Luis.

The vote count will resume Friday.

Monday, county staff said they were unsure when they could resume counting. But the county determined it cannot resume counting until Friday because of a 48-hour notice requirement.

There are also allegations that Elaina Cano did not provide appropriate notification of when the ballots are counted. And so it goes at the elections office.