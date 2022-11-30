Paso Robles School Board 11.30.2022

Speaking of elections, some strange developments related to the Paso Robles school board.

A school employee develops a petition calling for an election to select someone to take the place of newly appointed trustee Kenny Enny. Enny was appointed to the board by the trustees in a legal selection process. But some in the community take issue with the retired marine corps officers stand on issues related to LGBTQ.

So, they circulate a petition, which is accepted by county schools superintendent Lames Brescia, and the district is now looking at a $500,000 election to fill that position. That’s despite the fact his appointment was done legally, by elected trustees.

Another issue manifests related to the selection of Joel Peterson, who ran unopposed for a seat on the board of trustees. There may be an election for his seat as well. Peterson was a strong supporter of superintendent Chris Williams.