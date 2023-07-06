SLO Food Bank Expecting Surge in Demand 07.06.2023

The San Luis Obispo Food Bank is expecting to see another surge in demand for its services.

Currently The Food Bank serves over 31 thousand people in a month, providing over four million pounds of food every year. The demand for the Food Bank’s services surged during the pandemic, and again with recent record-high inflation.

SLO Food Bank CEO Garret Olson said “All we’ve ever seen is hunger escalate in our community.” Now that federal pandemic benefits are rolling back, Olson expects to see another surge in demand for the Food Bank.

More than 1700 people volunteered for the Food Bank last year, and while they are not short of volunteers, extra help can apply at slofoodbank.org.