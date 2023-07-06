Pismo Man Sues Over Development Fees 07.06.2023

A Pismo Beach man has been caught in a legal battle with the city for over three years.

William Kendall owns a property in Pismo Beach that he wanted to turn into a self-storage lot, but after the city charged him with development impact fees he felt were excessive for his project, Kendall sued the city in 2019.

Kendall would later go on to win this case in 2020, and an appeal by the city in 2022; the city was ordered to reimburse Kendall for 1.22 million dollars. But after receiving his reimbursement, Kendall says the city issued a demand for impact fees for his project, this time wanting 1.38 million dollars.

At the same time, the city has reached out to Kendall wanting to buy a neighboring property he owns after a previous buyer backed out.

Kendall says “It really makes it seem that Pismo Beach has become hostile and vindictive if you dare to take on city hall”