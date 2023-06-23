SLO Judge Commits Sex Offender as Sexually Violent Predator 06.23.2023

San Luis Obispo superior court judge Timothy Covello has committed 62 year old Alfredo Arcilio Mendez as a sexually violent predator.

Mendez was previously convicted of child sex crimes several decades ago; his crimes occurred in several different counties, such as San Luis Obispo and San Diego counties.

Under California law, a district attorney can petition for the detention of an individual beyond their parole period, so long as the person had been sentenced for one or more sexually violent offenses, has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, and are likely to be a danger to others if released.

Two of Mendez’s victims testified in court, and four psychologists who evaluated Mendez, diagnosed him with pedophilia.

Mendez was committed to Coalinga State Hospital, and will be reviewed bi-annually by the California Department of State Hospitals.