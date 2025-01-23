SLO Man Arrested For Possession of 700+ Images of Child Sex Abuse Material 1.23.2025

30-year-old Gavin Joseph Spannbauer of San Luis Obispo was arrested last week after downloading more than 700 images of child sexual abuse material, according to a report by San Luis Obispo police.

His arrest came after detectives were granted a search warrant following an investigation into several dozen cybertips provided by electronic service providers. These providers, such as Google, Facebook, and Reddit report those sending and receiving child pornography to law enforcement in the IP address’s jurisdiction, who then launch an investigation. Spannbauer posted bail in the San Luis Obispo county jail last week.

Detectives say they do not have reason to believe there are local victims, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Marques at (805) 594 – 8060.